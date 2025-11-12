abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG) Stock Price Down 40.6% – Here’s What Happened

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG – Get Free Report) traded down 40.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 27.10 and last traded at GBX 28.20. 1,085,483 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 530,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.50.

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 45.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 46.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £85.56 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.31.

About abrdn Diversified Income & Growth

(Get Free Report)

Investing across asset classes aiming to deliver reliable income and growth

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Diversified Income & Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.