Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC) Trading Up 27.4% – Time to Buy?

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 27.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.37 and last traded at C$1.35. Approximately 3,547,607 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 798% from the average daily volume of 395,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.

Canada Nickel Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$312.56 million, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of -0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.92.

About Canada Nickel

Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It also develops zero-carbon production of nickel, cobalt, and iron. Its flagship project is the Crawford Nickel project located in northern Ontario, Canada. It serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless steel markets.

