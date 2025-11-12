Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Barratt Redrow plc (LON:BTRW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 295.80 and last traded at GBX 396.60, with a volume of 20388217 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 400.60.

A number of brokerages have commented on BTRW. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 440 price target on shares of Barratt Redrow in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 target price on shares of Barratt Redrow in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 536 price target on shares of Barratt Redrow in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Barratt Redrow from GBX 487 to GBX 486 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Barratt Redrow from GBX 575 to GBX 550 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 508.14.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 381.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 409.69. The firm has a market cap of £5.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.60.

Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 25.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, insider Mike Scott bought 13,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 377 per share, with a total value of £50,046.75. Also, insider Geeta Nanda bought 1,347 shares of Barratt Redrow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 369 per share, for a total transaction of £4,970.43. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 19,659 shares of company stock worth $7,385,556. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Barratt Redrow plc is an exceptional FTSE 100 listed UK home builder, building the homes the country needs, and dedicated to quality, service and sustainability.

Together, we offer a range of highly respected and complementary brands, Barratt, David Wilson and Redrow.

We put our customers at the heart of everything we do, through our focus on:

? Quality – We deliver high-quality, energy-efficient homes which are built to the highest standards.

