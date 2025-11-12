Reviewing DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ) & FUCHS (OTCMKTS:FUPBY)

DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) and FUCHS (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DAQO New Energy and FUCHS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DAQO New Energy 1 2 3 1 2.57 FUCHS 1 0 0 0 1.00

DAQO New Energy presently has a consensus target price of $27.04, indicating a potential downside of 14.85%. Given DAQO New Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe DAQO New Energy is more favorable than FUCHS.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

DAQO New Energy has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FUCHS has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DAQO New Energy and FUCHS”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DAQO New Energy $639.06 million 3.33 -$345.21 million ($5.14) -6.18 FUCHS $3.81 billion 1.67 $326.79 million $0.63 18.17

FUCHS has higher revenue and earnings than DAQO New Energy. DAQO New Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FUCHS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DAQO New Energy and FUCHS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DAQO New Energy -53.74% -5.89% -5.42% FUCHS 8.16% 15.56% 11.09%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.2% of DAQO New Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of DAQO New Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FUCHS beats DAQO New Energy on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DAQO New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About FUCHS

Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector. It also provides industrial lubricants, including chain lubricants, dry coatings, gear and hydraulic oils, machine oils, open gear lubricants, rapidly biodegradable lubricants, compressor and refrigeration oils, release agents, slideways oils, fluids and industrial oils, textile machine oils, and turbine oils. In addition, the company offers lubricating greases comprising assembly pastes, biodegradable greases, food grade greases, multi-purpose/long-life greases, pastes for extreme temperatures, perfluorinated pastes, and wheel bearing greases, as well as gear boxes, and greases for central lubricating system, extreme temperature, machine tools, plain and roller bearings, rail vehicles, spray cans or rattle cans, and solid lubricants. Further, it provides metal processing lubricants consisting of cleaners, corrosion preventives, cutting and grinding, forming lubricants, and quenching oils; and special application lubricants for application equipment, chain lubrication, dry coatings, food and beverage, gears, sugar processing, railway traffic, plain and roller bearings, glass manufacturing process, hot forming, maintenance, open gears, pastes, release agents, other specialties, special greases, and wind power plants. Additionally, the company offers open gear and surface coating services. The company was formerly known as Fuchs Petrolub SE and changed its name to Fuchs SE in July 2023. Fuchs SE was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany.

