Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $7.61 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,754 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 21,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 44.6% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 256 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $173.98 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $205.95. The company has a market cap of $186.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.98 and a 200-day moving average of $158.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The business had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $24,834,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 149,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,718,770.24. This represents a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.33, for a total transaction of $567,709.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,656,318.64. This trade represents a 9.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 168,305 shares of company stock worth $27,858,392 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

