ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01, Zacks reports. ICL Group had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 5.28%.

ICL Group Trading Down 3.6%

ICL stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.46. The company had a trading volume of 483,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,443. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.50. ICL Group has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $7.35.

ICL Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0426 per share. This represents a yield of 290.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ICL Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.57.

Institutional Trading of ICL Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group during the first quarter valued at $107,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in ICL Group by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 26,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in ICL Group by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Further Reading

Further Reading