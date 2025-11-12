ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01, Zacks reports. ICL Group had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 5.28%.
ICL Group Trading Down 3.6%
ICL stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.46. The company had a trading volume of 483,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,443. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.50. ICL Group has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $7.35.
ICL Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0426 per share. This represents a yield of 290.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.62%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ICL
Institutional Trading of ICL Group
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group during the first quarter valued at $107,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in ICL Group by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 26,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in ICL Group by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ICL Group Company Profile
ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ICL Group
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Is Qualcomm Up 40% or Down 20%? 2 Contrarian Takes
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Guardian Pharmacy Stock Pops on Q3 Strength and Upbeat Forecast
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Rocket Lab Stock Jumps After Earnings, Despite Neutron Delay
Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.