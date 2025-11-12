Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Lowered to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DAKT. Wall Street Zen upgraded Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Daktronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Daktronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Daktronics Stock Up 1.9%

NASDAQ DAKT traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.21. The company had a trading volume of 71,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Daktronics has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38. The company has a market capitalization of $932.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average is $17.13.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. Daktronics had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 1.51%.The business had revenue of $218.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Daktronics will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Patrick Friel sold 13,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $317,834.82. Following the sale, the director directly owned 74,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,136.52. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carla S. Gatzke sold 9,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $229,606.96. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 721,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,648,721.24. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Daktronics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,664,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,825,000 after acquiring an additional 44,731 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Daktronics in the third quarter worth about $383,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Daktronics by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the third quarter worth $808,000. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

