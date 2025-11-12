Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) Lowered to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Brookline Capital Management raised their price objective on Lisata Therapeutics from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Lisata Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lisata Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.14. 32,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,476. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.50. Lisata Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $4.20.

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lisata Therapeutics will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lisata Therapeutics stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned about 0.27% of Lisata Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; XOWNA that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

