Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE NCDL traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.48. 18,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,211. The firm has a market cap of $715.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $18.01.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $51.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 11.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.4%. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s payout ratio is 117.65%.

Insider Transactions at Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

In related news, Treasurer Shaul Vichness purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,750. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth J. Kencel acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.22 per share, with a total value of $284,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 48,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,223.74. The trade was a 71.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,252,000 after acquiring an additional 26,865 shares in the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP grew its stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 5.0% in the second quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the 1st quarter worth $8,292,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 50,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 183,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

