M&G PLC Has $65.74 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

M&G PLC lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 534,489 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 171,338 shares during the quarter. M&G PLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $65,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,906,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,854,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,163 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,616,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $922,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,641 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,938,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $602,917,000 after buying an additional 58,285 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 26.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,800,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $590,807,000 after buying an additional 1,416,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,434,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $546,601,000 after buying an additional 68,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Erste Group Bank began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $28,389,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 219,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,499,029.83. This trade represents a 36.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total transaction of $18,270,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 154,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,345,047.45. This represents a 34.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 409,756 shares of company stock valued at $85,308,033 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $241.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $257.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.69.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.86. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.06%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

