Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Purchased by Kelleher Financial Advisors

Kelleher Financial Advisors increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Kelleher Financial Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. denkapparat Operations GmbH increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the second quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 640,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 146.1% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 974,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,863,000 after purchasing an additional 578,502 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 2.8%

JNJ stock opened at $193.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $466.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $194.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.31.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. HSBC increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.05.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

