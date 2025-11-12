Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Citigroup

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Citigroup from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.14% from the stock’s current price.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays set a $142.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. HSBC set a $127.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.04.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $160.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.19. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $167.15.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $207,667.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,303.48. The trade was a 44.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $7,249,191.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 251,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,870,428.30. This trade represents a 17.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,528 shares of company stock worth $8,880,448. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

