Scotiabank Cuts Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Price Target to $12.00

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Scotiabank from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.43% from the company’s previous close.

COLD has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.85.

Shares of NYSE:COLD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.28. 1,549,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,815,453. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.35. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $24.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.The business had revenue of $663.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.390-1.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 49,833.3% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 90.4% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

