Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. (PDCC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22 on November 28th

Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:PDCC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

Shares of Pearl Diver Credit stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.18. 134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,511. Pearl Diver Credit has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.15.

Pearl Diver Credit (NYSE:PDCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 million.

Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc is a newly organized, externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return, with a secondary objective of generating high current income. Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc is based in NEW YORK.

