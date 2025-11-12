Insider Buying: Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Insider Acquires 30 Shares of Stock

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report) insider Trish Houston purchased 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,053 per share, with a total value of £315.90.

LWDB stock traded up GBX 4 on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,054. The company had a trading volume of 224,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,358. Law Debenture Co. has a 1 year low of GBX 737.17 and a 1 year high of GBX 1,070. The company has a market cap of £1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,033.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 996.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.01.

LawDeb is a rare proposition; an investment trust with an independent professional services business. Our goal is to achieve long term capital growth in real terms and steadily increasing income.

