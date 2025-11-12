Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on December 1st

Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.
Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PTY traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.66. The stock had a trading volume of 330,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,702. Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.95.
About Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Is Qualcomm Up 40% or Down 20%? 2 Contrarian Takes
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Guardian Pharmacy Stock Pops on Q3 Strength and Upbeat Forecast
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Rocket Lab Stock Jumps After Earnings, Despite Neutron Delay
Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.