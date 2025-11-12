Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on December 1st

Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PTY traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.66. The stock had a trading volume of 330,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,702. Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.95.

About Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

