PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on December 1st

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE PCN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.90. 105,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,569. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.87. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $14.16.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

