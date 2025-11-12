PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on December 1st

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of NYSE PCN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.90. 105,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,569. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.87. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $14.16.
About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Is Qualcomm Up 40% or Down 20%? 2 Contrarian Takes
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Guardian Pharmacy Stock Pops on Q3 Strength and Upbeat Forecast
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Rocket Lab Stock Jumps After Earnings, Despite Neutron Delay
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.