Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (BPOPM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on December 1st

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.
Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Stock Down 0.5%
NASDAQ BPOPM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.26. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,576. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.16.
About Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125%
