Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (BPOPM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on December 1st

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ BPOPM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.26. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,576. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.16.

About Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125%

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

