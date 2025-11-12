Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 1.02%.

Voestalpine Price Performance

Shares of Voestalpine stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.00. Voestalpine has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Voestalpine

(Get Free Report)

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.