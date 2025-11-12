3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 367 and last traded at GBX 367, with a volume of 305387 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 365.

The firm has a market cap of £3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 355.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 346.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26.

3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported GBX 28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 3i Infrastructure had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 92.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3i Infrastructure plc will post 2039.0836962 earnings per share for the current year.

3i Infrastructure plc is a Jersey-incorporated, closed-ended investment company, an approved UK Investment Trust, listed on the London Stock Exchange and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission. The Company’s purpose is to deliver a long-term sustainable return to shareholders from investing in infrastructure.

3i Investments plc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of 3i Group plc, is authorised and regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority and acts as Investment Manager to 3i Infrastructure plc.

