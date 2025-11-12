Insider Buying: Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Insider Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA – Get Free Report) insider Colleen McHugh purchased 4,000 shares of Ruffer Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 294 per share, with a total value of £11,760.

Ruffer Investment Trading Up 0.1%

LON RICA traded up GBX 0.28 on Wednesday, reaching GBX 294.28. 476,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,445. The firm has a market capitalization of £873.28 million, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.25. Ruffer Investment Company Limited has a one year low of GBX 261.50 and a one year high of GBX 309.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 293.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 286.32.

Get Ruffer Investment alerts:

Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 1st. The company reported GBX 5.78 EPS for the quarter. Ruffer Investment had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 0.96%.

Ruffer Investment Company Profile

Ruffer Investment Company Limited has a simple aim – consistent positive returns, regardless of how the financial markets perform.

We try not to lose money in any 12 month period, and to grow the value of our investors’ wealth over the long haul.

If we can do this, we should outpace inflation, protecting and increasing the real value of our investors’ income and capital.

The specific investment objective of the Company is to produce a positive total return greater than twice Bank of England Bank Rate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ruffer Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruffer Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.