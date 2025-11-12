ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 3,994 Shares

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.35 per share, for a total transaction of $193,109.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 5,170,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,993,965.10. This represents a 0.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,286 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.64 per share, with a total value of $490,025.04.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 928 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.68 per share, for a total transaction of $41,463.04.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,070 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $892,914.30.

On Monday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 26,152 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $1,208,483.92.

On Friday, October 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 15,847 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.10 per share, with a total value of $730,546.70.

On Thursday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,700 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.61 per share, for a total transaction of $77,537.00.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,128 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.32 per share, with a total value of $413,680.96.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,847 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.32 per share, for a total transaction of $582,226.04.

On Monday, October 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 28,500 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,280.00.

On Friday, October 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 22,335 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.97 per share, with a total value of $1,026,739.95.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Performance

ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.23. 36,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,775. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.96. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 52-week low of $19.37 and a 52-week high of $53.76.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 12.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ASA Gold and Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 24,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 64.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 30.1% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 3.0% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

Featured Articles

