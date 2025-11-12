RWE (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

RWE (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.66, Zacks reports. RWE had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 4.85%.

RWE Stock Performance

RWEOY traded up $4.83 on Wednesday, reaching $54.52. 27,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.71. RWE has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52.

Get RWE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on RWEOY shares. BNP Paribas set a $53.30 price target on shares of RWE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of RWE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup downgraded RWE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised RWE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

RWE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.