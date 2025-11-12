Vise Technologies Inc. Buys Shares of 48,813 Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspect Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Motco increased its stake in Truist Financial by 435.6% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 60.0% during the second quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. TD Cowen raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.59.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC stock opened at $45.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.56 and a 52-week high of $49.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Truist Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

