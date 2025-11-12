Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,323,077 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,259,641 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 0.6% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Oracle worth $7,908,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1,770.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 32.2% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $235.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $672.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Redburn Partners set a $175.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Erste Group Bank cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Oracle from $202.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.69.

Get Our Latest Report on ORCL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total transaction of $1,403,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 47,083 shares in the company, valued at $13,212,431.46. The trade was a 9.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,927,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,700. This trade represents a 51.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.