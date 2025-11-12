Investors Buy High Volume of Nextracker Put Options (NASDAQ:NXT)

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 8,225 put options on the company. This is an increase of 40% compared to the typical volume of 5,893 put options.

Nextracker Trading Down 9.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:NXT traded down $9.87 on Wednesday, hitting $95.97. 1,798,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.30. Nextracker has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $112.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.07.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Nextracker had a return on equity of 35.05% and a net margin of 17.08%.The firm had revenue of $905.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.53 million. Nextracker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.040-4.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nextracker will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nextracker news, CFO Charles D. Boynton sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $302,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 295,059 shares in the company, valued at $19,830,915.39. This represents a 1.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Howard Wenger sold 5,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $391,275.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 409,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,677,925. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 15,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,930 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Nextracker by 23.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 675,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,009,000 after buying an additional 128,296 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Nextracker by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 740,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Nextracker by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Nextracker by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 13,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Nextracker in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXT has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Nextracker from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Nextracker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nextracker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nextracker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.05.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

