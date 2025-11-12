Contrasting Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) and Universal Energy (OTCMKTS:UVSE)

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) and Universal Energy (OTCMKTS:UVSE – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Amplify Energy has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Energy has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amplify Energy and Universal Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplify Energy $275.83 million 0.84 $12.95 million ($0.71) -8.05 Universal Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Amplify Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.8% of Amplify Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Amplify Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Universal Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Amplify Energy and Universal Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplify Energy 5.64% 6.61% 3.59% Universal Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Amplify Energy and Universal Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplify Energy 0 1 2 0 2.67 Universal Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Amplify Energy presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 48.73%. Given Amplify Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than Universal Energy.

Summary

Amplify Energy beats Universal Energy on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amplify Energy

(Get Free Report)

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

About Universal Energy

(Get Free Report)

Universal Energy Corp., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. It has 13 oil and gas lease projects. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Lake Mary, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.