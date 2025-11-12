Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,793,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.23% of S&P Global worth $3,565,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,779,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,130,711,000 after purchasing an additional 108,729 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,186,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,934,000 after acquiring an additional 114,843 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 70,734.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,168,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,671,000 after buying an additional 3,163,938 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 26.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,947,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,497,493,000 after purchasing an additional 614,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,762,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,468,000 after purchasing an additional 97,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

SPGI opened at $497.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $500.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $517.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.14 and a 12 month high of $579.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.93%.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $615.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on S&P Global from $637.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on S&P Global from $635.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $612.38.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

