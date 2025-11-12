Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Exelon (EXC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Exelon (NASDAQ: EXC) recently:

10/31/2025 – Exelon had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/28/2025 – Exelon was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/27/2025 – Exelon is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

10/22/2025 – Exelon had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $53.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2025 – Exelon is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/16/2025 – Exelon is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

10/15/2025 – Exelon was given a new $57.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/15/2025 – Exelon had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $37.00 to $42.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/15/2025 – Exelon had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $52.00 to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Exelon had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/10/2025 – Exelon had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $48.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Exelon had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/6/2025 – Exelon is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Exelon had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/25/2025 – Exelon had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $49.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.35%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

