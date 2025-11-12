SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. FF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% in the second quarter. FF Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the second quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in AbbVie by 10.8% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seneca House Advisors raised its position in AbbVie by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $225.06 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.81 and a 1 year high of $244.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.22. The company has a market capitalization of $397.76 billion, a PE ratio of 107.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 524.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Hsbc Global Res cut AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.57.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

