PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $222.49 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 44,491 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $222,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,031,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,587,444,000 after purchasing an additional 560,457 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,287,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,021,846,000 after buying an additional 31,443 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,144,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $958,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,899 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $580,317,000 after purchasing an additional 24,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,161,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $518,937,000 after acquiring an additional 51,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $457.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $105.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $484.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $467.33. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $576.43.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 111.84%. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.84 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 77.05%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $519.00 price objective on Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $497.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $513.47.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total transaction of $3,826,183.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491.04. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

