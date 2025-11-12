United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires Shares of 21,149 Danaher Corporation $DHR

United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in Danaher by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.6% during the second quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its holdings in Danaher by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 1,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the second quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rothschild Redb downgraded Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 target price on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $220.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.39.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $215.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $152.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Corporation has a 52-week low of $171.00 and a 52-week high of $258.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.64.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

