Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAR) Price Target Raised to $4.25 at Scotiabank

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $3.50 to $4.25 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LAR. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cormark raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas (Argentina) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Price Performance

NYSE LAR traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $4.16. 958,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,203. The stock has a market cap of $675.17 million and a PE ratio of -8.32. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.95.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 1st quarter valued at $1,064,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the first quarter valued at approximately $779,000. 49.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

Lithium Argentina AG, a resource and materials company, focuses on advancing lithium projects in Argentina. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province; and the Pastos Grandes project located in Salta Province of Argentina. The company was formerly known as Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp.

