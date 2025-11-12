Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) Stock Price

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $12.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 150.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OBIO. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Orchestra BioMed from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBIO traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.39. The stock had a trading volume of 208,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,265. Orchestra BioMed has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.76, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average is $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $247.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million. Orchestra BioMed had a negative net margin of 2,665.05% and a negative return on equity of 449.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orchestra BioMed will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 28.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,481,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 324,558 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in Orchestra BioMed in the third quarter worth $412,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in Orchestra BioMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 83,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company’s flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

