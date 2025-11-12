Tecnoglass (NYSE:TGLS) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Tecnoglass (NYSE:TGLS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Tecnoglass Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Tecnoglass stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $46.14. 191,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,866. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $46.05 and a twelve month high of $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Tecnoglass (NYSE:TGLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $260.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.28 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 26.64%.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

