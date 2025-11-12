Zacks Research Upgrades Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) to “Hold”

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GPOR. KeyCorp raised their target price on Gulfport Energy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Gulfport Energy from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gulfport Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gulfport Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.25.

NYSE:GPOR traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $214.50. The stock had a trading volume of 103,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,677. Gulfport Energy has a 12 month low of $153.27 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 0.62.

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $379.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.18 million. Gulfport Energy had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 9.14%.

In other news, Director Jason Joseph Martinez sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.57, for a total transaction of $102,942.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,692.16. This trade represents a 12.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 49.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 565,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,700,000 after buying an additional 186,531 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 84.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,956,000 after purchasing an additional 159,255 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 756.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 130,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,700,000 after purchasing an additional 115,668 shares in the last quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. lifted its position in Gulfport Energy by 140.6% during the third quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 188,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,056,000 after buying an additional 109,979 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,540,000 after buying an additional 101,146 shares in the last quarter.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area approximately 187,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area approximately 74,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Garvin, Grady, and Stephens.

