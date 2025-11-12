Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock Price

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Barclays from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BYND. Mizuho lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $2.00 to $0.80 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $1.83.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of Beyond Meat stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1.19. 34,525,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,532,762. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.32. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $7.69.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $70.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.82 million. Beyond Meat has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond Meat

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYND. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,113,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 354,965 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at $555,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 16,921.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 123,530 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 46,540 shares during the period. 52.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.