Brokers Issue Forecasts for AMAT Q1 Earnings

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Applied Materials in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis forecasts that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Applied Materials’ current full-year earnings is $9.38 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q2 2027 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.55 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMAT

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $230.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,559,647. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $242.50.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.93%.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 150.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 435.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5,325.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.