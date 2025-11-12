Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $454,000 Stock Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 87,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 66,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. The trade was a 25.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $48.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.78%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

