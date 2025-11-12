Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Waste Management from $277.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $264.00 to $254.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered Waste Management from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $242.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.79.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $203.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $194.11 and a 52 week high of $242.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 55,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

