Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 178.40 and last traded at GBX 179.60, with a volume of 5992461 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 331 to GBX 343 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 price target on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 price target on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trustpilot Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 340.75.

The company has a market capitalization of £750.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 210.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 226.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.16.

Trustpilot Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 16th that allows the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Trustpilot Group news, insider Adrian Blair bought 74,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 201 per share, with a total value of £149,343. Also, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 27,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 215 per share, for a total transaction of £59,673.25. Insiders acquired 168,178 shares of company stock worth $34,324,225 in the last quarter. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trustpilot began in 2007 with a simple yet powerful idea that is more relevant today than ever — to be the universal symbol of trust, bringing consumers and businesses together through reviews. Trustpilot is open, independent, and impartial — we help consumers make the right choices and businesses to build trust, grow and improve.

Today, we have more than 300 million reviews and 67 million monthly active users across the globe, with 127 billion annual Trustpilot brand impressions, and the numbers keep growing.

