Critical Analysis: Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) vs. Brookfield (NYSE:BN)

Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd (OTCMKTS:SIHBY – Get Free Report) and Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd and Brookfield, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd 0 0 0 0 0.00 Brookfield 0 1 9 3 3.15

Brookfield has a consensus price target of $52.63, suggesting a potential upside of 12.21%. Given Brookfield’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brookfield is more favorable than Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd and Brookfield’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd N/A N/A N/A Brookfield 1.11% 3.77% 1.21%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd and Brookfield”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd $133.50 million 4.70 $74.68 million N/A N/A Brookfield $76.08 billion 1.53 $641.00 million $0.29 161.74

Brookfield has higher revenue and earnings than Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd.

Dividends

Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Brookfield pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Brookfield pays out 82.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookfield has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.6% of Brookfield shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Brookfield shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brookfield beats Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, initiates, promotes, develops, and operates toll expressways and bridges in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through Coastal Expressway (Shenzhen Section), GS Superhighway, GZ West Superhighway, and Xintang Interchange segments. It also operates toll expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen superhighway and Guangzhou-Zhuhai West superhighway. In addition, the company is involved in the land development and utilization project activities. The company was formerly known as Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited. Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. The company is a subsidiary of Shenzhen Investment International Capital Holdings Infrastructure Co., Ltd.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It typically makes investments in sizeable, premier assets across geographies and asset classes. It invests both its own capital as well as capital from other investors. Within private equity and venture capital, it focuses on acquisition, early ventures, control buyouts and financially distressed, buyouts and corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies. It invests in both public debt and equity markets. It invests in private equity sectors with focus on Business Services include infrastructure, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, construction and real estate; Industrials include manufacturers of automotive batteries, graphite electrodes, returnable plastic packaging, and sanitation management and development; and Residential/ infrastructure services. It targets companies which likely possess underlying real assets, primarily in sectors such as industrial products, building materials, metals, mining, homebuilding, oil and gas, paper and packaging, manufacturing and forest product sectors. It invests globally with focus on North America including Brazil, the United States, Canada; Europe; and Australia; and Asia-Pacific. The firm considers equity investments in the range of $2 million to $500 million. It has a four-year investment period and a 10-year term with two one-year extensions. The firm prefers to take minority stake and majority stake. Brookfield Corporation was founded in 1997 and based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices across Northern America; South America; Europe; Middle East and Asia.

