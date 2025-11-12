United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $28.00. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the stock. United Parks & Resorts traded as low as $34.05 and last traded at $34.3230, with a volume of 1480143 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.84.

PRKS has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research raised United Parks & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parks & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.73.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRKS. CWM LLC increased its holdings in United Parks & Resorts by 74.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in United Parks & Resorts by 4.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.55.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $511.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.43 million. United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 47.59% and a net margin of 12.39%.United Parks & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parks & Resorts declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

