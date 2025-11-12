Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Stock Price Down 20% – Should You Sell?

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 20% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.22. 764,242 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,107% from the average session volume of 63,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.21 target price on shares of Eskay Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eskay Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.21.
Get Our Latest Report on Eskay Mining
Eskay Mining Stock Performance
About Eskay Mining
Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.
