Scottish Oriental Smaller Cos (LON:SST) Announces Earnings Results

Scottish Oriental Smaller Cos (LON:SST – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 4.51 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Scottish Oriental Smaller Cos had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 77.82%.

Scottish Oriental Smaller Cos Stock Performance

Shares of LON:SST traded down GBX 1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 286.50. The stock had a trading volume of 267,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,843. Scottish Oriental Smaller Cos has a 1-year low of GBX 242.60 and a 1-year high of GBX 310. The stock has a market cap of £326.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 287.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 292.47.

Get Scottish Oriental Smaller Cos alerts:

About Scottish Oriental Smaller Cos

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Sentier Investors (UK) Funds Limited. It is co-managed by First State Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan and Australasia.

Receive News & Ratings for Scottish Oriental Smaller Cos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scottish Oriental Smaller Cos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.