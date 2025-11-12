Scottish Oriental Smaller Cos (LON:SST) Announces Earnings Results

Scottish Oriental Smaller Cos (LON:SST – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 4.51 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Scottish Oriental Smaller Cos had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 77.82%.
Scottish Oriental Smaller Cos Stock Performance
Shares of LON:SST traded down GBX 1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 286.50. The stock had a trading volume of 267,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,843. Scottish Oriental Smaller Cos has a 1-year low of GBX 242.60 and a 1-year high of GBX 310. The stock has a market cap of £326.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 287.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 292.47.
About Scottish Oriental Smaller Cos
