Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Subaru Corporation (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.27 and last traded at $11.2550, with a volume of 79098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Subaru from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Subaru presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average is $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.38.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Subaru had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.40%.The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Subaru Corporation will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUJHY. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Subaru by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 293,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 62,043 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Subaru by 27.5% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 64,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 13,929 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Subaru by 12.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

