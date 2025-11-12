Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.60 and last traded at $29.31, with a volume of 1437773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Truist Financial set a $58.00 price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $50.88.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day moving average of $52.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $845.09 million during the quarter. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 68,042.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 14,289 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter valued at $686,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth $2,505,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,439,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

