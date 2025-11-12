Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.38, FiscalAI reports.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 9.4%

NASDAQ:ACXP traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.06. 36,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,127. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -1.27.

Get Acurx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Acurx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acurx Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,078,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 70.13% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.