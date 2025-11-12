DHL Group (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

DHL Group Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.86 and last traded at $51.53, with a volume of 136736 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.05.
DHLGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded DHL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research downgraded DHL Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of DHL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of DHL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DHL Group in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.
DHL Group (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. DHL Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 14.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DHL Group Sponsored ADR will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.
