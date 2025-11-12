Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $182.99 and last traded at $180.97, with a volume of 1868764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.18.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $181.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, October 24th. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $152.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.41 and its 200-day moving average is $146.50.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.21%.The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.36%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 156.6% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,277.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

